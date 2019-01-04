Steelers' Diontae Spencer: Heads to Pittsburgh
Spencer signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Friday.
Spencer went undrafted out of McNeese State in 2014 and has spent the last four years in the CFL as a wide receiver and return man. The 26-year-old had 1,007 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to earn All-Star honors for the Ottawa Redbacks in 2018, and will hope to translate that success into a spot on the 53-man roster at Pittsburgh in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...