Steelers' Diontae Spencer: Heads to Pittsburgh

Spencer signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Friday.

Spencer went undrafted out of McNeese State in 2014 and has spent the last four years in the CFL as a wide receiver and return man. The 26-year-old had 1,007 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to earn All-Star honors for the Ottawa Redbacks in 2018, and will hope to translate that success into a spot on the 53-man roster at Pittsburgh in 2019.

