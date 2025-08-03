Thomas-Jones (undisclosed) returned to practice with the Steelers on Sunday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Thomas-Jones suffered what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "significant" injury July 27, but the 23-year-old has made his return to action after a week off. The rookie is competing for work at both fullback and tight end, and he will now likely be able to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.