Thomas-Jones suffered what head coach Mike Tomlin deemed a "significant" injury Sunday, though initial fears that he tore his Achilles have been negated by testing, Aaron Becker of Steelers Now reports.

Thomas-Jones signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in late April and was hoping to use training camp as an opportunity to make his case for a roster or practice-squad spot. However, the South Alabama product seems likely to miss a chunk of time after being carted off the field Sunday. The good news for Thomas-Jones is that he won't require season-ending surgery, though it's unclear what his timeframe to return to the field is.