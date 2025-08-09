Thomas-Jones (undisclosed) will not suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Nick Farabaughof PennLive reports.

Thomas-Jones missed roughly a week of training camp before returning to practice last Sunday, but he appears to now be dealing with an injury again, per Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. The undrafted free agent out of South Alabama is competing for a reserve role with Pittsburgh, and he could contribute at both tight end and fullback.