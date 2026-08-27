Metcalf (undisclosed) has agreed to a restructured contract with the Steelers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million contract with the Steelers in March of 2025, and the revamp of the deal coverts a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus while opening up "nearly $18 million" in 2026 cap space for Pittsburgh. Metcalf has been slowed by an unspecified injury during training camp, but he practiced Monday and will be aiming to bounce back after finishing with a career-low 850 receiving yards over 15 games in 2025.