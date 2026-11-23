Metcalf won't receive a suspension after he was ejected from Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles, but the NFL is still reviewing discipline for the receiver that could include a fine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metcalf was disqualified with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter Sunday after he attempted to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in what was his second major transgression of the game; Metcalf previously drew an unnecessary roughness penalty in the first half, when he held his block of DeJean well after a play had finished. Though Metcalf won't miss further game action as a result of his ejection, he may have already lost the faith of his fantasy managers heading into a Week 12 matchup with the Broncos on Friday. Metcalf has hauled in just 36 of his 74 targets (48.6 percent catch rate) and has scored just two touchdowns on the season while topping 60 receiving yards in only two of his 10 appearances.