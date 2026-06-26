Steelers' DK Metcalf: Back for Year 2 with Steelers

As the 2026 season approaches, Metcalf is set to remain featured in a Pittsburgh WR corps that also includes trade acquisition Michael Pittman and 2026 second-rounder Germie Bernard, Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

Beyond the aforementioned trio, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen are in line to compete for depth-chart slotting this summer, while Kaboly suggests it's still possible the Steelers could add a veteran WR at some point during training camp. In any case, on the heels of a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns on 99 targets to go with two carries for 12 yards and another score in 15 contests, Metcalf will continue to be a key target for returning QB Aaron Rodgers, who will be reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy, in the wake of Mike Tomlin's decision to step away from the team in January. With added competition for targets on board, however, Metcalf's fantasy ceiling in 2026 hinges largely on how Pittsburgh's passing game, still helmed by its 42-year-old signal caller, progresses under the guidance of McCarthy.