Metcalf will return to action for the Steelers' Jan. 12 wild-card matchup with the Texans after his two-game suspension was lifted Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Metcalf was handed the two-game ban following the Steelers' Week 16 win in Detroit, after the NFL determined that he initiated a physical confrontation with a fan during that contest. Without their top wideout over the final two games of the regular season, the Steelers lost to the Browns in Week 17 but were able to punch their ticket to the postseason by claiming the AFC North crown with a 26-24 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Though the Steelers face a daunting matchup in the wild-card round against a staunch Texans defense, the return of Metcalf will at least give Pittsburgh a much-needed downfield threat on the perimeter. Over his 15 appearances during the regular season, Metcalf recorded 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns on 99 targets to go with two carries for 12 yards and another score.