Metcalf recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 148 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens.

Metcalf entered Sunday's game having failed to top 55 yards in seven consecutive games while logging only two receptions of at least 20 yards in that span. That changed quickly in the pivotal divisional matchup, hitting for a 52-yard reception on the Steelers' opening possession while logging three catches of at least 20 yards. Metcalf was able to log his first 100-yard performance since Week 4 as a result, while also logging his highest reception and yardage total of the campaign. Given his track record this season, Metcalf remains difficult to trust, though he does enter a fairly favorable Week 15 matchup against the Dolphins.