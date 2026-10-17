The Steelers removed Metcalf (illness) from the injury report Saturday, and the veteran wide receiver will be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metcalf popped up on Friday's injury report due to an illness and drew the questionable tag, but the eighth-year pro has been given the green light to play in Sunday's contest. He saw a season-low four targets in Week 5 against the Colts, but Metcalf and the other Steelers pass catchers would all be in a bump for more passes if Pat Freiermuth -- who was added to Saturday's injury report due to a calf injury -- is unable to play against Tampa Bay.