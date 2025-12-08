Metcalf was hospitalized with a stomach issue following Sunday's victory over the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Metcalf took a hard hit during Sunday's contest, per the report, and he was sent to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" after "experiencing stomach pains" after boarding the Steelers' team flight. Metcalf wound up staying overnight in Baltimore for observation, but he was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Monday. It's unclear how the injury will affect Metcalf's status for Pittsburgh's Week 15 matchup with the Dolphins, but he will be afforded and extra day to rest and recover, with the contest taking place Monday, Dec. 15.