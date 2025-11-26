Steelers' DK Metcalf: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metcalf (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin suggested Tuesday that Metcalf would be a limited participant in practice early on during the Steelers' Week 13 prep, but the wideout ended up being deemed a 'DNP' on Wednesday. Metcalf now has two more opportunities to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. The same applies to Pittsburgh's starting QB Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) , who was also sidelined Wednesday.
More News
-
Steelers' DK Metcalf: Likely to be limited by ankle issue•
-
Steelers' DK Metcalf: Plays through ankle issue•
-
Steelers' DK Metcalf: Five catches as Rodgers gets hurt•
-
Steelers' DK Metcalf: Remains quiet•
-
Steelers' DK Metcalf: Very quiet against Colts•
-
Steelers' DK Metcalf: Back in scoring column Sunday•