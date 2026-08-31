Metcalf (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Falcons, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Metcalf has been some sort of undisclosed ailment for much of the summer, but he returned to practice last week and is expected to be ready when the games count. Metcalf will be looking for a bounce-back 2026 season after he produced just 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns across 15 regular-season contests last season, his first season with the Steelers. Metcalf is facing added competition for targets in the form of Michael Pittman (hamstring), who is also expected to be ready for the Week 1 opener.