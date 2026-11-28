Metcalf caught three of four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-5 win over Denver.

The targets and catches actually led the Steelers on the afternoon, and Metcalf was on the other end of Mason Rudolph's only TD, a 22-yard strike in the first quarter. Rudolph completed just nine passes in total, and if the offense continues to be ground-heavy following the switch at QB from Aaron Rodgers, it could be tough for Metcalf or any of the team's pass catchers to produce consistent numbers. Metcalf will look to take advantage of what volume he gets in Week 13 against the Texans.