Metcalf recorded three receptions on six targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

The Steelers' passing attack took a significant step backward relative to Week 1, and Metcalf's output fell accordingly. He still led the team with six targets, though his longest gain went for only nine yards. Metcalf managed to salvage his day with a leaping two-yard touchdown shortly before halftime for his first score as a Steeler, though it was otherwise a forgettable performance.