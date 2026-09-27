Metcalf brought in three of five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Metcalf once again put together a very modest receiving line, but the veteran wideout managed to deliver his first touchdown of the season on a six-yard grab late in the third quarter. Metcalf's high-water mark through three games is the four-catch, 40-yard tally he managed in Week 1 against the Falcons, but with Aaron Rodgers and the passing attack as a whole looking much more cohesive Sunday, there's some hope for an uptick in production during a Week 4 road matchup against the Browns on Thursday night.