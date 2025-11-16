Metcalf caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) didn't come back out for the second half, so Mason Rudolph took over under center. Each quarterback threw a touchdown pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell and Pittsburgh's defense scored two touchdowns, but no Steelers wide receiver besides Metcalf had more than two targets. Metcalf is the top option in Pittsburgh's passing game heading into a Week 12 trip to Chicago, but it remains to be seen which quarterback will be throwing him the ball.