Metcalf (abdomen) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After Metcalf was briefly hospitalized following Sunday's win over the Ravens when he experienced stomach pains on the team flight, head coach Mike Tomlin suggested Tuesday that the wideout's practice availability could be affected in Week 15. Metcalf evidently bounced back from the stomach issue quicker than anticipated, as his ability to begin the week of practice without any restrictions should clear the way for him to play Monday versus the Dolphins. For his part, Metcalf didn't go into details regarding the severity of his stomach pains when he spoke to the media Thursday, though he confirmed that he was "good" for Monday's game, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.