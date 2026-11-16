Metcalf brought in two of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion catch in the Steelers' 38-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night.

Metcalf's yardage total, modest as it was, led the Steelers on the night. The veteran receiver got there with the help of a team-long 32-yard catch, while his other reception was a 22-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter that Metcalf followed up with a two-point conversion. Metcalf has at least Sunday night's yardage total in three of the last four games, but he's still sporting an inefficient 35-432-2 line on 70 targets through nine games heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Eagles next Sunday.