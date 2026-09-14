Metcalf secured four of 10 targets for 40 yards in the Steelers' 20-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Metcalf's target total led the Steelers by a fairly comfortable margin, but the talented receiver brought in less than half of them and finished behind both Michael Pittman and Pat Freiermuth in receiving yards. The amount of attention Metcalf drew from Aaron Rodgers was nevertheless encouraging, and now that the duo has a full season's worth of experience working together under their belt, Metcalf's numbers could be due for a sizable boost this season. A Week 2 road matchup against the Patriots will present less than ideal circumstances, however, as Metcalf is likely to draw plenty of coverage from shutdown cornerback Christian Gonzalez.