Metcalf caught four of nine targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Patriots.

Metcalf led the Steelers in targets again but put forth a second consecutive inefficient outing after turning 10 targets into just four catches for 40 yards in the season opener against the Falcons. Rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard led the team with 35 receiving yards Sunday in the absence of Michael Pittman (foot) as Aaron Rodgers threw for just 187 yards on 4.8 yards per pass attempt. Metcalf's heavy volume from Rodgers is encouraging, but Pittsburgh's passing game has underwhelmed as a whole heading into a Week 3 home game against the Bengals.