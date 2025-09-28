Metcalf recorded five receptions on five targets for 126 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Vikings.

Metcalf found the end zone in his third straight game while also tallying his first 100-yard receiving game as a Steeler. He did the majority of his damage on an 80-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, which came nearly entirely after the catch. Metcalf continues to be Aaron Rodgers' favorite target among the downfield pass catchers, and he has at least 80 receiving yards in half of his four games in the campaign.