Metcalf two of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Saints.

The Steelers' offense mostly flowed through its backfield, and Metcalf's 56 receiving yards actually led the team despite the fact that his two catches were a season low. The veteran wideout's target volume has been erratic this year, but he remains Aaron Rodgers' top downfield option. Metcalf will take a 32-374-1 line on 58 targets through seven games into a Week 8 clash with the Browns, who he produced a 5-115-0 line against in Week 4.