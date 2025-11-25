Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Metcalf (ankle) will be a limited participant in practice early in Week 13 prep, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Metcalf battled the ankle issue during this past Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears, but he still played 61 of the Steelers' 72 snaps on offense on his way to finishing with five catches for 22 yards on eight targets. The injury isn't believed to be anything that will prevent Metcalf from playing this weekend against Buffalo, but he'll likely need to advance to full practice participation by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation.