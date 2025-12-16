Metcalf corralled all three of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in a 28-15 win over Miami on Monday.

Metcalf managed to finish as the Steelers' leading receiver despite registering his lowest target count to date in 2025. The physical wideout squeezed all the juice out of his limited opportunities by scoring his sixth touchdown of the season on his third and final reception of the evening. After being held to a 18-144-0 receiving line in Weeks 9-13, Metcalf has quickly racked up a 203 yards over his last two starts. A favorable matchup against the Lions' depleted secondary is on tap for Metcalf and Pittsburgh in Week 16.