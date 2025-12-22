Metcalf recorded four receptions on nine targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions.

The Steelers ran an uncharacteristically pass-heavy offense, which should have led to a big performance from Metcalf. His nine targets were his second-highest mark of the season, yet he was held below 50 receiving yards for the sixth time in his last eight games. To make matters worse, Metcalf was engaged in an altercation with a fan, and his behavior will be reviewed by the league in the upcoming week, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.