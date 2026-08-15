Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Steelers' DK Metcalf: Not expected to practice this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Saturday that Metcalf (undisclosed) will be "hard pressed to work this week" in training camp practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Metcalf is working through an unspecified injury, and he joined fellow wideout Michael Pittman (leg) on the sidelines for the Steelers' preseason opener against the Packers on Thursday. It looks like both Metcalf and Pittman are facing uphill battles to return to practice this week, making it unlikely that either of them suit up for this Friday's exhibition contest against the Jets.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!