Steelers' DK Metcalf: Not in uniform for preseason opener

Metcalf (undisclosed) isn't in uniform for Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The same applies to fellow WR Michael Pittman (leg), with Steelers playing it safe with their top two wideouts, as they've been managing injuries of late. Metcalf's next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 21 against the Jets, and his absence, along with Pittman's on Thursday, will open up opportunities for those competing for depth chart slotting and/or roster spots to see added snaps versus Green Bay.