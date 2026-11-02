Metcalf brought in one of six targets for four yards in the Steelers' 27-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers put up a season low in completions, pass attempts, passing yards and completion percentage Sunday, and Metcalf's production was part of the collateral damage. The veteran wideout did see a team high in targets, but the fact he did next to nothing with them led to season lows in catches and receiving yards. Metcalf has had a handful of splash plays over the first half of the season and has two games of more than 90 receiving yards, but he's averaging a career-low 11.5 yards per reception and has just a single touchdown reception heading into the Week 9 bye.