Metcalf is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing Friday's practice due to an illness.

Metcalf wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, which suggests he started feeling sick Thursday evening or Friday morning. He'll have 48-plus hours to recover before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, and the Steelers might want him active even if he isn't at full strength, given their myriad of injury problems at wide receiver. Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) are out this week, leaving Germie Bernard and return specialist Kaden Wetjen as the only healthy WRs on the active roster. Brandon Johnson was called up from the practice squad last week.