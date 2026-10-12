Metcalf caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts.

The veteran wideout didn't make much impact as a pass catcher, but his blocking played a big role on a pair of long Jaylen Warren touchdowns. It was still a disappointing showing from Metcalf after he popped for a 5-115-0 line the week before, but he remains Aaron Rodgers' top downfield threat with a 19-225-1 line on 37 targets through five games. He'll likely be a feast or famine option once again in Week 6 against the Buccaneers.