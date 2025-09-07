Metcalf recorded four receptions on seven targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets.

Metcalf led the Steelers in targets and yards in his debut with the team, with the majority of his production coming after the catch. He logged long gains of 31 and 23 yards on quick screens in the first quarter before working over the middle for an 18-yard gain late in the third quarter. Jonnu Smith and Calvin Austin were also heavily targeted in the offense, so Metcalf may have inconsistent results. However, he had a strong Week 1 performance with his new team.