Metcalf brought in three of five targets for 50 yards in the Steelers' 33-31 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

On a night when Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins mostly stole the headlines in conjunction with Joe Flacco, Metcalf was almost a forgotten man, even on his own team to an extent. While the star wideout's yardage total was second on the night for the Steelers, he wasn't on the receiving end of any of Aaron Rodgers' quartet of scoring tosses, which all went to tight ends. Nevertheless, Metcalf and Rodgers have already flashed plenty of strong chemistry early on in their working relationship, as evidenced by the 22-406-4 receiving line on 36 targets Metcalf will take into a Week 8 home matchup against the Packers on Sunday night, Oct. 26.