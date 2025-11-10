Metcalf recorded three receptions on seven targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.

Metcalf saw a decent amount of opportunity with seven targets, the fourth time he's hit that mark this season. His longest gain went for 19 yards late in the first quarter, which came shortly after he narrowly missed on a long touchdown. Regardless, Metcalf has only 41 total yards across his last two games while recording five receptions on 11 targets.