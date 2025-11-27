Metcalf practiced with his injured left ankle taped up Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Metcalf didn't practice Wednesday, but he was able to get back on the field Thursday. Metcalf remained in the game after getting hurt last Sunday against Chicago, so he's likely leaning toward suiting up against Buffalo this Sunday. However, he may enter the weekend with an injury designation if he doesn't progress to a full practice session Friday.