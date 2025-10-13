Metcalf recorded four receptions on nine targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.

Metcalf remained Aaron Rodgers' top target, leading the team in targets and yards. All four of his catches went for 20 yards or more, highlighted by a 25-yard score down the right sideline to kick off the fourth quarter. Even with an additional missed opportunity for a long touchdown due to an underthrow by Aaron Rodgers, Metcalf has found the end zone in each of his last four games and has topped 80 receiving yards in three of five contests to begin his tenure with the Steelers.