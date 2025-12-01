Metcalf recorded three receptions on five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills.

Metcalf continues to lead the Steelers in targets, but that wasn't particularly meaningful in Sunday's loss, given that the team attempted only 24 passes. His longest gain of the day was a 14-yard catch early in the second quarter to help set up the only touchdown of the game, and he's now gone five consecutive matchups without a reception of at least 20 yards. In that same span, Metcalf's highest yardage total in a game is 49 yards.