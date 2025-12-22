Metcalf has been suspended two games for "conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan" during Sunday's game against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf plans to appeal the suspension, but at this stage the wideout is slated to miss the Steelers' final two regular-season contests, and would be eligible to return for the playoffs, should the team qualify. In Metcalf's looming absence, fellow WRs Calvin Austin (hamstring), Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling figure to see added opportunities, with TEs Darnell Washington, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith also candidates to absorb some of the targets that would otherwise go Metcalf's way.