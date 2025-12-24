Metcalf had his two-game suspension upheld by the league Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metcalf was handed a two-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the NFL" after an altercation with a fan in Detroit on Sunday, and his appeal was denied. The wide receiver will now be forced to miss the team's final two games of the regular season, and as a result, $45 million in guaranteed money on his four-year contract has now been voided. In his absence, Calvin Austin (hamstring), Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will all be candidates to see increased workloads in Week 17 against the Browns.