Metcalf (suspension) brought in two of five targets for 42 yards in the Steelers' 30-6 wild-card loss to the Texans on Monday night.

Metcalf returned from a two-game ban to close out the regular season and contributed 25- and 17-yard gains on his pair of grabs. His yardage total was a team-high figure, and he tied for second in targets as well. Ultimately, the Texans defense put the clamps on the Steelers offense as a whole, leading to a quiet finish to Metcalf's debut campaign in Pittsburgh. The veteran wideout posted a 59-850-6 line on 99 targets while adding two rushes for 12 yards across 15 regular-season games while working with Aaron Rodgers for the first time. Metcalf is in line to reprise his role as Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver in 2026, but he may be working with a new quarterback for the second straight season.