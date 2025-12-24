The NFL announced Tuesday that Metcalf's two-game suspension was upheld on appeal.

Metcalf was handed the suspension for "conduct detrimental to the NFL," after he was involved in an altercation with a fan in Detroit on Sunday. Now that the two-game ban has been upheld, the wide receiver will miss the team's final two games of the regular season, and as a result, $45 million in guaranteed money on his four-year contract has now been voided. In Metcalf's absence for Week 17 in Cleveland and Week 18 against Baltimore, receivers Calvin Austin (hamstring), Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling could all be in line for increased snap counts and target shares. Running back Kenneth Gainwell could also continue to see heavy involvement in the passing game after drawing seven targets in each of the past three contests.