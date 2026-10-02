Metcalf brought in five of nine targets for 115 yards in the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Metcalf led the Steelers across the stat sheet in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his production in the first two categories also qualified as new season highs. The veteran wideout started slowly, but he came on with catches of 43, 22 and 28 yards in the fourth quarter. The standout night was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, who'd seen Metcalf post an inefficient and modest 11-98-1 line on 24 targets over his first three games. Metcalf will aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 5 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 11.