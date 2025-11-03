Metcalf recorded two receptions on four targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

The Steelers came away with a win primarily on the strength of their defense, and there was minimal impact by any pass catcher. That was particularly true of Metcalf, who matched his season-low with four targets and turned in by far his least productive game. Metcalf has been productive for fantasy purposes with five touchdowns in eight games, but he's also been held to 50 yards or fewer in half of his contests.