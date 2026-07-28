Steelers' DK Metcalf: Will move around formation more

Coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that the Steelers will move Metcalf around the formation more in 2026, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Metcalf played just over 14 percent of his offensive snaps out of the slot last season, so perhaps the new coaching staff in Pittsburgh has a plan to get him more looks inside, which would translate to easier "layup" style catches and allow Metcalf to make plays with the ball in his hands. "We need him going," McCarthy said. "DK can change games." In his first season with Pittsburgh in 2025, Metcalf recorded a career-low 850 receiving yards on 59 catches across 15 regular-season contests. Headed into his second season with Aaron Rodgers, both players will hope for improved chemistry.