Davis (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve with the Steelers on Wednesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Davis was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, and he's now set to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on IR with an undisclosed injury. The defensive tackle would be eligible to play again this season if he were to reach an injury settlement with Pittsburgh, otherwise he'll shift his focus to 2026.