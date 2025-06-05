Parham (Achilles) was placed on the reserve/injured list by the Steelers on Thursday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

The tight end tore his Achilles during OTAs on Tuesday, but this move confirms that he's out for the season. Parham signed with the Steelers in February, spent most of 2024 on Denver's practice squad and last caught an NFL pass in 2023 with the Chargers. That was also his best season, when he grabbed 27 passes for 285 yards and four scores.