Parham signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Friday.

Parham went undrafted in 2019 but caught on with the Chargers a year later and ended up starting 23 of his 47 regular-season games from 2020 to 2023. He's the tallest tight end in the league, but perhaps also the thinnest, listed at 6-foot-8, 237 pounds. The Chargers put him to use near the goal line, with Parham recording 11 TDs among his 67 career receptions. He was released in August and then spent part of the season on Denver's practice squad, never appearing in a game. Parham will turn 28 shortly before the start of the 2025 campaign and has his work cut out for him to earn a roster spot.