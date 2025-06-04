Parham tore his Achilles during OTAs on Tuesday and will likely miss the 2025 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Parham signed with the Steelers in late February after spending most of last season on Denver's practice squad. The veteran tight end logged a career-high 27 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns over 14 regular-season games with the Chargers in 2023 but hasn't appeared in an NFL contest since. He was slated to compete for a depth role with the Steelers behind starting TE Pat Friermuth, but Parham now isn't likely to take the field again until 2026.