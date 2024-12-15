Jackson (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup versus Philadelphia, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson suffered a back injury while making a tackle early in the second quarter. The veteran cornerback was active prior to his exit, tallying three tackles in just over a period of play. James Pierre entered the contest in Jackson's stead.
More News
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Returns to the field•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Iffy to return•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Snatches interception in win•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Corrals two turnovers Thursday•
-
Steelers' Donte Jackson: Good to go vs. Baltimore•