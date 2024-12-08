Jackson is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to a back injury, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Jackson logged one solo tackle before exiting the game. If he is ultimately unable to return, James Pierre would be a candidate to fill in at outside cornerback opposite Joey Porter.
